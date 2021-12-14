Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys Shares of 18,000 Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 380,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

