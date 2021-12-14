Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $362.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.93.

Zscaler stock opened at $308.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of -142.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,355,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

