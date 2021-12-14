Bank Hapoalim BM Has $722,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $237.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.05 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

