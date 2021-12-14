Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,776 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

