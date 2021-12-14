Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $14.34 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.