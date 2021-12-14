ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 23,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 293,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 54,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,155,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,204,000 after acquiring an additional 798,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

