Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $257.24 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.73. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.73.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

