Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,060,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the quarter. Range Resources accounts for 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $24,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RRC opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

