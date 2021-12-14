Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $13.48 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,855 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 13,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.6% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 24,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 32,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

