Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

ATVI opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

