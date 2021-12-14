Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.05% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

