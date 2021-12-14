Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.88.

EFX stock opened at $297.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.47. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

