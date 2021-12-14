The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
Aaron’s has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $743.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.44.
In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
