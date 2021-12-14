The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Aaron’s has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $743.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

