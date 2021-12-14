BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON BMPI opened at GBX 146 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.73. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 124 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.98).
About BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares
