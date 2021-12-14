BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BMPI opened at GBX 146 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.73. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 124 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.98).

About BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

