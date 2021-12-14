Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of RMM opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $21.97.
In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
