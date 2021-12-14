Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of RMM opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

