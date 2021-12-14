Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hooker Furniture has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hooker Furniture has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HOFT opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

