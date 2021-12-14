-$0.89 EPS Expected for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to report earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.05). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

KALV opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

