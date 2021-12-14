BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MUJ opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.42% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.