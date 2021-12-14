Greif, Inc. (GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on January 1st

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Greif has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greif to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Greif stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

