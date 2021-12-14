BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 66.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:BOE opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

