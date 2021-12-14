BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 66.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:BOE opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.
Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.