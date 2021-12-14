Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NAPA. Bank of America increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE NAPA opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $327,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,204,155 shares of company stock worth $239,780,092. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after purchasing an additional 541,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 611,628 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $27,910,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

