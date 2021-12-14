Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $35.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 148.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

