-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will report earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.19). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 630,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,324,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRAX opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

