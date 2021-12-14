State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $605.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $722.81.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $800.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

