Palladium Partners LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

NYSE BA opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

