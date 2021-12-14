Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Boeing by 16.3% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

BA opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.85. The company has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

