Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

