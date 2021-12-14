Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 502 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $159,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,978,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 64,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 38,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.