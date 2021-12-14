Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tilray by 738.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $19,950,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tilray by 221.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $15,493,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TLRY. Roth Capital cut their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

