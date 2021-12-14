Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Pitney Bowes worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

