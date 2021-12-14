TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $266.11 Average PT from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.11.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BLD opened at $274.89 on Friday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $167.82 and a 52-week high of $284.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

