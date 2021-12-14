Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Target Price at $72.57

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $26,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,897 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

