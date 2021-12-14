Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

RTOKY stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

