Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Upgraded at Desjardins

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of APYRF opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

