AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACM. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of ACM opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $3,088,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AECOM by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

