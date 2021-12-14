Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.04. Advantest has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99.

Get Advantest alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATEYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.