Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Decreases By 67.6%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the November 15th total of 791,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ShiftPixy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIXY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

