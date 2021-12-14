Smoothy Market Capitalization Achieves $486,253.15 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $486,253.15 and $828,208.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.22 or 0.07987140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00077566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,292.63 or 0.99423686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.