Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 434 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 327.1% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 45,061 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $10,259,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,356,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $151.06 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $158.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.