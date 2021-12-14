Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $206,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.