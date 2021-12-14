Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $206,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.
