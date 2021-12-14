Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 52,610 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Photronics makes up approximately 2.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.80% of Photronics worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $17,843,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $7,384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Photronics by 461.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 343,257 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $4,117,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 297,757 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

