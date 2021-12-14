Acuitas Investments LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the quarter. Andersons makes up about 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Andersons by 104,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Andersons by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

ANDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Andersons stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.