Acuitas Investments LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the quarter. Columbus McKinnon accounts for 1.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Columbus McKinnon worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.