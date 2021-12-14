Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after buying an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

TBBK opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

