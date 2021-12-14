Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.92% of Harvard Bioscience worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 402,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 91,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a PE ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

