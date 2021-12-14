Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 452,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,897 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Gatos Silver by 10.0% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gatos Silver by 29.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GATO. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.