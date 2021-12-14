BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.
NYSE BGY opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.