MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MSI opened at GBX 225 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £36.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.17.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

