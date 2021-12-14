MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON MSI opened at GBX 225 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £36.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.17.
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
