Eversource Energy (ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 31st

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.23. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

