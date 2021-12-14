Eversource Energy (ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 31st

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.
Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.23. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
