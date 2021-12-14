Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Announces GBX 2.20 Dividend

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SUP opened at GBX 205.65 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 188.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.78. Supreme has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 225 ($2.97). The company has a market capitalization of £239.84 million and a P/E ratio of 22.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.17) target price on shares of Supreme in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

